Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $61.63 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.99% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $61,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.