Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.28% of F5 Networks worth $34,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $185.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $205,666.50. Insiders have sold a total of 22,704 shares of company stock worth $2,964,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

