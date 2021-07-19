Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,994 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 450,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,103,000 after acquiring an additional 258,563 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,053,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.34.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

