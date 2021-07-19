Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,468 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $41,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.