Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,891 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $32,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after acquiring an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $178,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after purchasing an additional 797,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Stephens increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

