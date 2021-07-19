Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,889 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

WMT stock opened at $141.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,611,592 shares of company stock worth $3,981,139,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

