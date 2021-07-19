Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 108,807 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,807 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $39,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,208,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,295,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,445,000 after acquiring an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,221,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $55.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

