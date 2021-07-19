Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 197,559 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197,559 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of Biogen worth $55,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $324.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.10.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

