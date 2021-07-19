Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 25,514 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,514 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $56,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

NYSE UNP opened at $218.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

