Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Million

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post sales of $27.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $22.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $110.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.29 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

