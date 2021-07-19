Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Million

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post sales of $27.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $22.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $110.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.29 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.