Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO Acquires $100,598.00 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00.

Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. 842,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,683. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

