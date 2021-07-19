Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 85,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,101,604 shares.The stock last traded at $27.62 and had previously closed at $27.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $4,519,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $2,403,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,103.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 44,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter.

