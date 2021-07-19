Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,101,604 shares.The stock last traded at $27.62 and had previously closed at $27.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

