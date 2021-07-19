Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 166.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.34% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 270,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 202,743 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,703,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,849,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 438.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GXTG opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $66.44.

