Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 380,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,761. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

