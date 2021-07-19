GNY Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $173,189.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $55.25 million and approximately $173,189.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013218 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.80 or 0.00778715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars.

