GoByte 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,599.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $421,748.43 and approximately $1,599.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.