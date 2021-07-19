GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

NYSE GDDY opened at $85.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

