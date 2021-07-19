Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Star Resources in a report released on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%. The business had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $269.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

