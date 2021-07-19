Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 9,438 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $265,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $3,595,264.56.

California Resources stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,518. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,657,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 2,499.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after buying an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,668,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,167,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

