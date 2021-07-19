Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 326,996 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 326,996 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 830,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

