Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 491,126 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of Realogy worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,392,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,215.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,012 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Realogy stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

