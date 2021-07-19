Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $18,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299,987 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $9,861,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 31,661 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNB opened at $21.00 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

