Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of NanoString Technologies worth $19,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after buying an additional 171,084 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after buying an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 660,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG opened at $57.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $267,201.90. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,317 shares of company stock worth $10,161,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.