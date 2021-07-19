Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 22,524 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Assurant worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Assurant by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Assurant by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $155.76 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $102.65 and a one year high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

