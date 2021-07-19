Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 315,959 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 315,959 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.30% of Affimed worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Affimed by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,046,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 81,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth $173,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 143.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 108,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Affimed by 19.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $641.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

