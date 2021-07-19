Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 584,131 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 144.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 584,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 247,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,628,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 495,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KRG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

