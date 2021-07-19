Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,356 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 62,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Perficient worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $82.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

