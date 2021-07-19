Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ubiquiti worth $17,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

UI stock opened at $294.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.54. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

