Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Seres Therapeutics worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

