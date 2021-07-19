Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Service Co. International worth $19,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

