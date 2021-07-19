Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of CGI worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.