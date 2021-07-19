Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of CGI worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.
CGI Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Recommended Story: Overweight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.