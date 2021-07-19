Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,511 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 618,278 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.63% of Zumiez worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $42.92 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $801,189.73. Insiders have sold 30,641 shares of company stock worth $1,489,384 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

