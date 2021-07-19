Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.45 Million Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 266.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069,519 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,613,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158,648 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 140,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

ENBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $8.33 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.