Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.70 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,362 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Camping World worth $18,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Camping World by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Camping World by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654 in the last ninety days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

