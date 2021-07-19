Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.73 Million Stock Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,943 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after buying an additional 1,475,727 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after buying an additional 924,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 216,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $868.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRSN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

