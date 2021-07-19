Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.87 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,643 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.52 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

