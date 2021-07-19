Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $19.12 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,884 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Mercury Systems worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

