Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $19.19 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $19,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $31.87 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

