Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Trex worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.