Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $18.44 Million Investment in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 685,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Burning Rock Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $27.75 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

