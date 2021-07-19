Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,290,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,084 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.