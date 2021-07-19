Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 136,220 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,220 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.44% of Cincinnati Bell worth $19,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $15.34 on Monday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

