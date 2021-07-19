Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 139,911 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of US Foods worth $18,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in US Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in US Foods by 112.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

