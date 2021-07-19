Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 249,888 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,888 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 666,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 35,813 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 209,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,335 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $2,272,695.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

