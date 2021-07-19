Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,543 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Masonite International worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $201,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

NYSE DOOR opened at $106.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.75. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

