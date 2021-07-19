Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 51,348 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.