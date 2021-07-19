Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $18.31 Million Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 620,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of SelectQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,446,000 after buying an additional 1,542,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,412,000 after purchasing an additional 634,448 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

