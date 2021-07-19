GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Sells $49,569.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,830. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth $122,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.