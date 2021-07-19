Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,035 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $56,000.

NLSN stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

